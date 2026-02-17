BFA Premier League action heats up admin Published: February 17, 2026 | Updated: February 17, 2026 1 min read Ellerton stunned Weymouth, Wales, one-nil, while Paradise thrashed Wotton 7-2 when the BFA Premier League season continued Monday night at the Technical Centre. CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports. Post navigation Previous: Government moves to ease cost-of-living burden for BarbadiansNext: Young athletes hit the track as NAPSAC begin Related Stories Police probing fatal shooting in Chapman Lane admin February 17, 2026 Guyana: Magistrate withdraws arrest warrant for opposition leader admin February 17, 2026 Two men charged with firearm and ammunition offences admin February 17, 2026 Young athletes hit the track as NAPSAC begin admin February 17, 2026 Government moves to ease cost-of-living burden for Barbadians admin February 17, 2026 Government reaffirms commitment to improve roads & bus service admin February 17, 2026 Regional News Police probing fatal shooting in Chapman Lane 1 Police probing fatal shooting in Chapman Lane February 17, 2026 Guyana: Magistrate withdraws arrest warrant for opposition leader 2 Guyana: Magistrate withdraws arrest warrant for opposition leader February 17, 2026 Two men charged with firearm and ammunition offences 3 Two men charged with firearm and ammunition offences February 17, 2026 Young athletes hit the track as NAPSAC begin 4 Young athletes hit the track as NAPSAC begin February 17, 2026