BHTA urges Barbadians to diversify tourism offerings
Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), Ryan Forde, has emphasised the importance of diversifying the tourism product in Barbados.
During the recent quarterly review meeting, he said new opportunities are readily available and urged Barbadians to actively market their businesses.
He believes that diversifying the tourism offerings will not only strengthen the local economy but also enhance resilience against future challenges facing the sector.