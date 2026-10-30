BIBA conference highlights role of investment projects in captive markets

Bringing investment projects and investable products to the captive market is the core business of JMMB International Group.

That’s according to Executive Director Michael Jordan, who participated in the recently concluded BIBA Global Business Conference at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle.

He says Barbados has the trust of the world and gave the conference a thumbs-up, noting that it helps set the tone for the development of captive markets.

The company official says business leaders are crucial because they create and manage companies seeking funding through capital markets.

He says brokers act as intermediaries between investors and companies, facilitating the buying and selling of securities and making it easier for capital to flow efficiently through the market.

Their expertise, advice and networks help match investors with suitable opportunities, support compliance with market regulations, and promote fair and transparent transactions.