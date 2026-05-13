BICO Primary Schools football competition kicks off admin Published: May 13, 2026 | Updated: May 13, 2026 1 min read The highly anticipated BICO Primary Schools Football Competition is underway at various grounds across the island. CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce covered a couple of the early fixtures. Post navigation Previous: Republic Bank Kick Start Micro Games officially launchedNext: Gunshots fired in Philippine Senate, where senator wanted by ICC is resisting arrest Related Stories Putin tests powerful nuclear-capable missile admin May 13, 2026 On the road to Tehran, Iranians on edge as threat of resumption of war looms admin May 13, 2026 Barbados Tridents brand returns for 2026 CPL admin May 13, 2026 Fire officials urge caution after Sion Hill blaze admin May 13, 2026 Calypso Competition for the Blind returns after six-year break admin May 13, 2026 Teams recognised for maintaining Barbados’ international compliance admin May 13, 2026 Regional News Putin tests powerful nuclear-capable missile 1 Putin tests powerful nuclear-capable missile May 13, 2026 On the road to Tehran, Iranians on edge as threat of resumption of war looms 2 On the road to Tehran, Iranians on edge as threat of resumption of war looms May 13, 2026 Barbados Tridents brand returns for 2026 CPL 3 Barbados Tridents brand returns for 2026 CPL May 13, 2026 Fire officials urge caution after Sion Hill blaze 4 Fire officials urge caution after Sion Hill blaze May 13, 2026