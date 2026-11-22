Five sporting disciplines are taking centre stage as organisers of the Barbados Independence Invitational Games (BIIG) mark their 10th anniversary with a three-day beach festival.

Beach volleyball, rugby, football, wrestling and sailing are all part of this year’s programme, with activities getting underway last night at Savvy on the Bay.

Teams and athletes gathered for the official opening ceremony, which signalled the start of a weekend of sporting competition and celebration.

General Manager of the Barbados Olympic Association, Glyne Clarke, says the BIIG Games have played a significant role in shaping the local sporting landscape and advancing the development of several sporting disciplines in Barbados.