The drive to expand the reach of Coursera courses across Barbados has received a major boost through a new partnership.

The Barbados Institute of Management and Productivity (BIMAP) and the National Transformation Initiative (NTI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing learning opportunities for Barbadians.

The agreement will see selected Coursera courses and learning assets integrated into BIMAP’s programme offerings.

Addressing the signing ceremony, BIMAP Executive Trustee Andrea Burgess said the initiative will allow learners to benefit from both global expertise and the institute’s local facilitation, assessment and workplace application.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Transformation Initiative, Dr. the Honourable Allyson Leacock, said the partnership will begin with a pilot phase before expanding further.