The setting up of BimPay is not costing taxpayers a cent.

This disclosure was made by Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Dr. the Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge, during his review of the country’s economic performance in the first quarter.

The Governor was responding to a question about the cost of the initiative.

The Central Bank Governor stated that the initiative is currently in the pre-production stage as preparations continue for the start date next month.

He emphasised that April 30 was a significant day for all the institutions involved in the project.