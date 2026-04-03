BimPay, the new national instant payment system of the Central Bank of Barbados, is not intended to replace existing payment options.

Kevin Greenidge, Governor of the Central Bank, has dismissed suggestions that the system, due to go live in two months, will replace current methods used in Barbados.

He made the comments as he and his team provided an update on readiness and the successful completion of interoperability testing among all participating institutions.

Trevor Thorpe was there.