BIMPay records one million transactions
One million transactions have been made to date through BIMPay.
The revelation came from Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Michelle Doyle.
She was providing an update on the new online payment system during the Central Bank’s review of the Barbados economy.
The Deputy Governor says the system rejection rate has decreased as stakeholders continue to work to resolve system issues, and Barbadians are being encouraged to complete the onboarding process.