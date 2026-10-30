BiMPay system making daily transactions easier for Barbadians

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados Michelle Doyle says the new BiMPay instant payment system has had a significant impact on the ease with which Barbadians conduct business and manage their daily lives.

She was addressing a meeting of the Lions Club of Bridgetown last evening.

Ms. Doyle said that since its launch in June, BiMPay has become the national settlement system, facilitating both fund transfers and ATM transactions.

The Central Bank official says the instant payment system has no downtime, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.