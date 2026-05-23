BimRoll Skate Fest transforms auditorium into roller rink

The Errol Walton Barrow Auditorium has been transformed into a roller skate rink for the next few days as the third edition of the BimRoll Skate Fest continues.

The event, launched yesterday, is being described as the Caribbean’s premier roller skating festival, bringing together local and international skaters to celebrate movement, Caribbean culture and community.

Activities include a daily skate village, masterclasses and workshops among several other attractions.

Minister of Sport Charles Griffith said the continued growth of sport on the island is important, and roller skating is no exception.

Founder and Strategic Planning Coordinator of the festival, Katrina Ifill, said the organisers are building more than just an event, describing it as the foundation of a movement.

She added that findings from a recent public survey support their ongoing efforts.