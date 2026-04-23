Bishop Maxwell calls for peace amid rise in gun violence

Anglican Bishop of Barbados, The Right Reverend Michael Maxwell, has joined his voice with others to quell the rise in gun crimes on the island.

Referring to last weekend’s shooting, which left three dead and another nursing injuries, Bishop Maxwell says the continuing gun violence wounds society, and diminishes the sense of safety, dignity, and respect for life that ought to characterise the nation’s communities.

And he has once again appealed, especially to young and middle-aged people, who may feel that violence or illegal activity is the only means of survival in these increasingly difficult times, to allow church leaders to work alongside them, in identifying and building more life-giving alternatives, pathways that enable all Barbadians to live peacefully on this island.

Bishop Maxwell says the Church remains committed to exploring and implementing practical initiatives, designed to transform the lives of the youth who have been adversely affected by past experiences and present realities.