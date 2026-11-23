The Barbados Licensing Authority is warning the public about a fraudulent social media post circulating about traffic violation notices.

The Authority is urging people to disregard the post and verify all information through the official communication channels of the Ministry of Transport and Works or the Barbados Licensing Authority.

Stating that its official web address is www.bla.gov.bb, the Authority adds that anyone uncertain about the authenticity of a message may contact the Ministry or the Authority through their official social media pages for clarification.

It also reminds the public not to share personal or financial information, click on suspicious links or respond to unsolicited messages connected to the post.