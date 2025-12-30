Barbadians looking for an affordable event to ring in the new year can do so at the annual Black and Silver Old Year’s Night Ball.

This as promoters Patrick Gollop and Terry “Toyan” Bynoe are set to host the event of the year.

Mr. Bynoe says last year they hosted the event at the George Street Auditorium, but they have since outgrown the space.

He says they intended to return to the Queen’s Park Steel Shed, where it all started in 2017, but the space is unavailable.