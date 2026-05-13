Leader of the Black Fin Fleet Co-operative Society, Moonesh Dharampaul, has made a proposal to Santia Bradshaw, Minister of Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries, on measures he believes will augur well for the fishing sector.

He says the proposal is broken down into three categories: infrastructure, staffing of the various markets, and procedural correctness in how operations are carried out.

Mr Dharampaul was speaking ahead of a meeting with the Minister and the Permanent Secretary.

He also detailed some of the solutions outlined in the proposal.