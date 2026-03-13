Blackman & Gollop and West Terrace are 2026 NAPSAC champions

It’s a historic first boys’ title for Blackman and Gollop as West Terrace Primary captured the girls’ crown when the curtain came down on the 2026 NAPSAC Championship at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex this evening.

Blackman and Gollop won the boys’ title with 161 points, just three ahead of Bayley’s Primary on 158. West Terrace finished on 112.5 points, Charles F. Broome on 90, with Mount Tabor Primary rounding out the top five on 50 points.

In the girls’ competition, West Terrace claimed the crown with 157 points. Hilda Skeene was second on 121, Christ Church Girls third on 119, Blackman and Gollop fourth on 87, and All Saints rounded out the top five with 62 points.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce was there.