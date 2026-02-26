Twenty-four records fell as Blackman and Gollop reigned supreme when the curtain came down on the Ryan Brathwaite Zone of NAPSAC today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

The athletes from Blackman and Gollop captured the girls’ title with 325.50 points. Wilkie Cumberbatch were second with 224.50, followed by Ellerton in third. Lawrence T. Gay finished fourth, with St. Catherine rounding out the top five.

Among the boys, Blackman and Gollop also took top honours, amassing 374.50 points. Wilkie were runners-up with 200 points, followed by L. T. Gay in third. St. Catherine’s placed fourth, and Ellerton finished fifth.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.