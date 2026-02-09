Blackman: Proposed aloe vera project attracting global interest
Barbados Labour Party St. James North candidate Chad Blackman has highlighted the launch of an agricultural cooperative in his constituency.
The initiative is designed to unify farmers under a single brand, strengthening local sales and paving the way for regional and international exports.
Speaking at a meeting held at the NCF’s car park in West Terrace, St James, Mr Blackman also outlined plans for a St James North aloe vera project, noting that international interest has already emerged for partnerships and export opportunities.