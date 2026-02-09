Barbados Labour Party St. James North candidate Chad Blackman has highlighted the launch of an agricultural cooperative in his constituency.

The initiative is designed to unify farmers under a single brand, strengthening local sales and paving the way for regional and international exports.

Speaking at a meeting held at the NCF’s car park in West Terrace, St James, Mr Blackman also outlined plans for a St James North aloe vera project, noting that international interest has already emerged for partnerships and export opportunities.