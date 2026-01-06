The Blazers have kicked off their defence in the A&A Champion of Champions T20 Tape-Ball competition with a 34-run victory over the A&A Strikers.

In Match #2 at Weymouth, the Blazers posted 117-9 from their 20 overs, with Jazz Griffith top-scoring with 36. Syed Haider led the bowling for the Blazers, taking 4-9.

In reply, the Strikers were bowled out for 83 in 13.1 overs, with Blazers’ captain Diego Stuart claiming 5-27 and Miguel Cummins taking 4-10.