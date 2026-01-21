Thousands of Barbados Labour Party supporters are gathered at the Checker Hall Playing Field, St Lucy, for the annual Barbados Labour Party picnic and rally.

Dressed in red BLP shirts, supporters from across the thirty constituencies have been enjoying good food, drinks, DJ music and live performances.

But it has been more than just relaxation. Members of Parliament have been using the event to call on supporters to rally around the BLP’s candidates in the lead-up to the February 11th general election.

Among them was Christ Church West MP, Dr William Duguid, who called on party supporters not to be complacent.

He endorsed MP for St Lucy, Peter Phillips.

Newly elected candidate for St Michael Central, Tyra Trotman, described the BLP as the party for young people.

She encouraged them to exercise their constitutional right to choose the next government, saying the BLP makes space for young people, in the same way it made space for her.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is expected to address the large gathering soon.