BLP calls for strong voter turnout on February 11

Happening now in Orange Hill, St. James, the Barbados Labour Party has mounted a national campaign in support of its candidate for St. Andrew, Dr. Rommel Springer.

Speaking on the platform not long ago, candidate for St. Lucy, Peter Phillips, urged Barbadians to turn out in their numbers to vote when the polls open on February 11th.

He says supporters should not sit at home thinking the race is already won, as winning the election means supporters going to their respective polling stations.