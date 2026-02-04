BLP candidates place focus on housing and Child Wealth Fund

Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Michael West, Chris Gibbs, says the administration will vest 204 housing units in families at the Eden Lodge Housing Development.

Speaking during a meeting in Eden Lodge, St. Michael last night, he said residents will not be required to pay legal fees to obtain their title deeds, and added that plans are also in place to beautify the housing estates.

Meanwhile, BLP candidate for St. Michael Central, Tyra Trotman, says the pledges outlined in the party’s manifesto are achievable and not “pie in the sky” initiatives.

Ms. Trotman said she is particularly encouraged by the Barbados Republic Child Wealth Fund, which she described as a key measure to help secure the future of the island’s children.