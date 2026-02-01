BLP describes newly unveiled manifesto as ‘covenant with the people’

The Barbados Labour Party is at this hour unveiling its manifesto, which it has described as a covenant with the people of this country.

At the launch taking place at Golden Square, The City, the party is promising bold and innovative programmes.

Speakers are taking the stage, each presenting parts of the manifesto that they say will continue to transform the country.

Among the plans is a better deal for workers, as St George North candidate Toni Moore told the sea of red-clad supporters. It includes moving from a minimum wage to a liveable wage.