BLP dominating election campaign, says Senior UWI Law Lecturer

The Barbados Labour Party is dominating the election campaign so far and appears to be heading into the polls at full readiness.

That is the view of senior law lecturer at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Dr. Ronnie Yearwood.

He says the BLP has been in campaign mode since Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced the election last Saturday.

According to Dr. Yearwood, the party has been flooding social media algorithms, erecting posters and distributing campaign paraphernalia across the island.

However, he says the same level of preparedness is not evident from the Democratic Labour Party or the newly formed People’s Coalition for Progress.

Dr. Yearwood says voters should focus on three key issues as they head to the polls next month.

He adds that once those major concerns are addressed, other challenges, including crime, the cost of living and wider social angst, will also fall into place.