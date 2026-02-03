BLP focuses on cost-of-living relief amid global pressures

The Barbados Labour Party says its focus on making life more affordable is to protect Barbadians from rising global financial pressures.

Speaking on the issue at a meeting in St. Patrick’s, Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Barbados Labour Party candidate for Christ Church East Central, Ryan Straughn, explains that the party’s manifesto prioritises cost-of-living relief as a way to shield citizens from increasing global prices, higher interest rates, and ongoing economic uncertainty.

Mr. Straughn notes that while international factors continue to place pressure on small island economies like Barbados, government recognises the need to ease the burden on Barbadians.