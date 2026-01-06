BLP leadership does not intervene in candidate selection

The Barbados Labour Party says its leadership does not intervene in candidate selection where multiple nominees are contesting a seat.

Chief Executive Officer, Senator Patricia Parris, was responding to social media claims that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is backing a particular candidate seeking nomination for the St Michael Central constituency.

Senator Parris stressed that the nomination process is left to the party’s established procedures, and that neither the political leader, chairman nor general secretary becomes involved.