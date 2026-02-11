BLP urges voters to stay the course with proven leadership

With just hours to go before polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m., political parties are making their final push, holding last-minute rallies across the country to sway undecided voters.

At its closing rally in Bay Street, opposite Government Headquarters, the Barbados Labour Party urged the electorate to stay with clear, strong, decisive leadership.

St. Peter candidate Colin Jordan said the Mia Mottley administration has proven itself to be best for Barbados and encouraged residents to make the decision that is in the country’s interest when they go to the polls.

Also speaking was St Philip West candidate Kay McConney.

She told the gathering that, unlike her opponents, she has concrete plans to improve the lives of Barbadians.