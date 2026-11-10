Blue Fest 2026 highlights importance of protecting ocean resources

Blue Fest 2026 gets underway this week as efforts continue to improve Barbadians’ understanding of the blue economy and the need to protect and sustainably develop the island’s ocean resources.

The activities will be hosted by the Coastal Zone Management Unit and the Bridgetown Fisheries Division under the theme, “Blue Horizons: Innovation and Resilience for a Thriving Ocean”.

Minister of the Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries, Santia Bradshaw, has stressed the importance of the blue economy and its potential to improve the lives of ordinary Barbadians.

She was speaking at the launch of Blue Fest 2026 at the Oceana Innovation Hub on Bay Street last evening.

Minister Bradshaw says Barbados must continue to adopt proactive and innovative approaches to ocean management to address challenges such as sargassum seaweed, which can have a significant impact on the island and its people.