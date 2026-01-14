BMCLA continues drive to educate public on medicinal cannabis

Officials at the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority are continuing their drive to educate the public on the medicinal aspects of cannabis.

That’s according to Acting Chief Executive Officer Shanika Roberts-Odle, who says she is not completely satisfied with some of the information currently circulating in the public domain.

She was speaking as a guest on TV8’s Mornin’ Barbados.

However, Ms. Roberts-Odle stressed that individuals under the age of 18 should not be involved with cannabis in any form, except under very strict medical circumstances, and only if prescribed or approved by a doctor.