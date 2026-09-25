BNECL CEO highlights importance of efficient energy solutions

Operating efficiently and embracing diverse energy solutions can help improve the quality of life for Barbadians, support national growth and contribute to a more secure, reliable and affordable energy future.

The observation came from new Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados National Energy Company Limited (BNECL), Michael Sargeant, whose appointment comes at a pivotal time as BNECL strengthens its operations and expands its role in Barbados’ evolving energy landscape.

The company official says he is honoured to join BNECL and welcomes the opportunity to work alongside its employees, Board of Directors and stakeholders.