A new measure is being introduced to ensure the quality and safety of used vehicles imported into Barbados, while strengthening consumer protection.

The Barbados National Standards Institution (BNSI) plans to introduce a National Vehicle Import Conformity Assessment and Pre-Certification Initiative.

Under the programme, cars and other vehicles will have to be inspected in their countries of origin before being imported into Barbados.

Last week, the BNSI held two stakeholder sensitisation sessions to explain the procedures and operational arrangements involved.

Acting Deputy Director Fabian Scott explains how the new system will work.

He says the aim is to eliminate several issues in the market, including the importation of vehicles with mechanical or electrical faults, flood damage and other defects.

During the consultations, several importers raised concerns about who would bear the cost of the assessments.

Mr Scott explained that exporters would cover the nominal fee, which should not result in any substantial increase in costs for importers.

He stressed that in countries around the world, the assessment is regarded as another cost of doing business.