The Barbados Olympic Association has named the first group of athletes who will represent the island at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

With more than 140 athletes expected to compete across 21 sports when the Games run from July 24 to August 8, 35 athletes have been named in the opening tranche, representing badminton, boxing, chess, cycling, golf, rugby sevens, tennis and triathlon.

Chef de Mission Dr. Adrian Lorde praised the athletes for their dedication and sacrifice, saying they have earned the privilege of wearing Barbados’ colours through their performances and commitment.

He added that the focus now shifts to ensuring the team is fully prepared to compete with pride and professionalism in Santo Domingo.

Leading the group are 2024 Olympian and 2023 CAC triathlon bronze medallist Matthew Wright, and boxer and CAC bronze medallist Jabali Breedy.

Other team members include Kennie King in badminton, Kimberley Gittens in boxing, Martyn Del Castilho in chess, Arielle Greaves and Amber Joseph in track cycling, Xzavier Wiggins in golf, and Kaipo Marshall in tennis.