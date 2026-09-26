BOA to disburse $110k in performance incentives to athletes

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. will disburse 110-thousand dollars in performance incentives to Barbadian athletes and teams that won medals at two of this year’s major summer games.

Athletes represented the country at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, and came away with a combined total of 10 medals.

There was one medal at the Commonwealth Games, with Sada Williams claiming silver in the women’s 400 metres.

The nine at the CAC Games were by Margot Prow – gold in the women’s squash singles; Meagan Best – silver in the women’s squash singles; Prow, Best and Amanda Haywood – women’s team gold in squash; Chelsea Tuach – silver in women’s shortboard surfing; Matthew Wright – silver in the men’s individual triathlon; Wright and Fynn Armstrong – silver in the triathlon men’s team event; Kaipo Marshall and Stephen Slocombe – silver in the men’s tennis doubles; Jabali Breedy – bronze in boxing; and the trio of Darien Benn, Khamal Cumberbatch and Shawn Simpson – bronze in the men’s team squash.

Incentives have been awarded on a tiered basis, with the amount determined by the level of competition, the medal won, and whether the achievement was in an individual or team event.

BOA President Sandra Osborne says the association is pleased to provide the performance incentives, noting that the athletes had delivered performances of which the entire country could be proud, and demonstrated potential to achieve even greater success.

Disbursement of the incentive payments to the 13 celebrated athletes is reportedly already underway.