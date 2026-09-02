BOA Trains the Latest Cohort of Ambassadors
The 2026 National Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors was held over the weekend at the Hilton Hotel.
Organised by the National Olympic Academy, the three-day programme was geared towards young sports advocates looking to build leadership skills, explore Olympic values and drive community change.
Keynote speaker Ryan Brathwaite challenged the participants to keep the Olympic spirit alive and to remember that the future of sport will be shaped by their choices and decisions.