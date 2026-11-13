PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The body of a man believed to be among the passengers missing following Sunday’s boating collision off Chaguaramas was recovered from the sea near Point Cannings on Wednesday, as search and rescue operations continued, the Trinidad Express has reported.

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) spotted the body floating in the waters near Point Cannings before recovering it and transporting it to the Coast Guard base at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas.

Police initially reported that five passengers were missing following Sunday’s collision between two pleasure craft near Point Cannings, which left 26 people injured and several passengers thrown into the sea. The Coast Guard later said it was verifying information about a possible sixth person who was unaccounted for.

The body recovered on Wednesday is believed to be that of Anil Ahyee, although formal identification is still pending. If the identification is confirmed, five people would remain unaccounted for.

The collision occurred at about 6.30 p.m. on November 8 and involved the 28-foot Bowen vessel Bambaleo and the 29-foot Chantelle vessel Belbagai.

According to preliminary police reports, the Bambaleo was travelling east when it collided with the Belbagai, which was heading west. The impact caused extensive damage to both vessels, and the Belbagai subsequently sank.

Police initially reported that five passengers from the Belbagai were missing, while all 18 people aboard the Bambaleo had been accounted for.

Meanwhile, Senior Counsel Faris Al-Rawi has denied allegations that a minor was operating either vessel at the time of the collision.

Speaking at an Opposition news conference on Wednesday, Al-Rawi said he represented several people connected to the Bambaleo and that his clients were cooperating with police investigations and had provided statements.

“There was no minor involved in this incident. There was no minor conducting any boat,” he said, rejecting the allegations.

Al-Rawi said his clients had also assisted at the scene and were responding to requests from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

He cautioned against speculation and allegations circulating on social media, particularly those involving children, and warned against the inappropriate use of images of minors.

Al-Rawi said his clients’ thoughts and prayers were with the families of those still missing.