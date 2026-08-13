Due to financial constraints, Barbados will not be aiming to win this year’s 53rd Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships, which take place in Guatemala City from August 27–31.

Public Relations Officer of the Barbados Amateur Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation, Ivor Worrell, says it’s just too expensive to afford a full contingent, so they’ll just be focusing on the best of the best who emerge out of the National Championship.

Now the 2026 National Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation National Championship will be this Saturday at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Worrell says the competition will feature various disciplines, including bodybuilding, men’s physique, bikini fitness, and wellness.