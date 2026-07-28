Barbados sprinter Desean Boyce is through to Thursday’s men’s 400-metre semi-finals at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Boyce secured his place in the last eight after finishing second in his opening heat in a time of 46.55 seconds.

However, Kyle Gale was unable to advance. His time of 47.41 seconds in Heat Five left him just outside the qualifying positions.

In the 100 metres, Kishawna Niles and Kuron Griffith both saw their campaigns end in the semi-finals.

Niles produced a season’s best 11.44 seconds to finish third in her women’s heat, just missing out on a place in the final.

Griffith also fell short of the title race, placing eighth in his men’s semi-final in 10.26 seconds.

In the pool, Jaiya Simmons missed out on the next round of the women’s 200-metre individual medley after clocking two minutes, 29.83 seconds.

Victor Ashby and Christen Kelly were also eliminated in the men’s 50-metre butterfly, recording times of 26.27 and 25.54 seconds, respectively.

Toria Alleyne’s campaign in the women’s 50-metre freestyle also ended in the heats after she stopped the clock at 27.69 seconds.