The Barbados Postal Service (BPS) is reminding the public to be on the alert for fraudulent messages currently circulating and purporting to be delivery notifications from the organisation.

The messages claim that an attempt was made to deliver a package but was unsuccessful. Recipients are then urged to click on a link within a specified period to confirm or update their delivery information.

The Postal Service says it did not issue these messages and warns that they are phishing attempts designed to obtain recipients’ personal and/or financial information.

Anyone uncertain about the status of a package or correspondence purportedly from the BPS is advised to contact the Service directly through its established communication channels.

The BPS is urging the public to exercise caution. Anyone who receives such a message should refrain from replying or clicking on any links and delete the correspondence immediately.