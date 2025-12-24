BPSA backs Growth Fund Bill but urges caution on foreign partnerships
The Barbados Private Sector Association is in favour of initiatives to stimulate growth in the Barbados economy and that offer opportunities for expansion into non-traditional areas.
Chairman James ‘Jimmy’ Clarke was responding to Government’s Economic Diversification and Growth Fund Bill, which was passed in the Upper House last Friday.
The BPSA head also called for caution on the part of local businesses seeking partnerships with foreign businesses.