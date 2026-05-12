BPSA describes Barbados’ first-quarter economic performance as positive

Barbados Private Sector Association says Barbados’ economic performance for the first quarter of this year has been positive.

That assessment came from Chairman James Clarke, who says the quarter under review showed expansion in Barbados’ gross domestic product, along with sustained private sector activity.

Mr Clarke adds that the stable economic performance during the first quarter is a strong and important indicator for building investor confidence in the Barbados economy.

He also emphasised the BPSA’s commitment to continued collaboration with other social partners as the country navigates geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices.