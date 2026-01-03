BPSA expects businesses to adapt to regulatory and cybersecurity challenges in 2026
The Barbados Private Sector Association expects businesses to continue adapting their operations to keep pace with regulatory changes and growing cybersecurity threats this year.
That from BPSA chairman James Clarke, as he outlined the association’s outlook for 2026.
Clarke says the BPSA will also closely monitor the impact of the minimum wage increase and inflation on business sustainability, as well as the wider effects on the cost of living.