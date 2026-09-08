BPSA highlights economic impact of Massy Stores’ $46 million dollar investment

The Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) views the $46 million investment in the retail sector by Massy Stores as a strong demonstration of confidence in the Barbadian economy.

Chairman of the association, James Clarke, said the BPSA fully supports the development, pointing out that such investments are vital for stimulating economic activity, fostering business confidence, and promoting sustainable growth within the retail sector and the wider economy.

Mr Clarke also referenced the cost reductions on 100 essential items.

He stated that the BPSA continues to closely monitor various factors influencing the cost of living, including ongoing global geopolitical tensions, which are having a significant impact on the availability and supply of essential food items.