The Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) is underscoring the continued importance of the labour movement, as Barbados confronts a changing economic and social environment.

Chairman James Clarke says the labour movement has played a significant role in improving livelihoods and contributing to the island’s development.

He was delivering fraternal greetings at the opening of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados’ Biennial Delegates’ Conference.