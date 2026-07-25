The Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited has launched an exciting new outreach programme aimed at providing members with higher loan limits and faster turnaround times.

The initiative, known as the Summer Loan Promotion, is designed to make borrowing more accessible and efficient for members and the public.

The campaign was officially unveiled today at Heroes Square, a central and symbolic location, underscoring the importance of this new offering to the public.

Trevor Thorpe was there.