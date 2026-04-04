The new tax measures announced in the Budget will have no effect on the smooth flow of the tax filing system.

That is the word from Manager of Tax Operations at the Barbados Revenue Authority, Linda Best.

Speaking today at one of the tax clinics in Queen’s Park, she said that while some changes were implemented, they have ensured the system remains user-friendly, allowing persons to have the same seamless experience they have had over the years.

Ms. Best also said she can attest to the TAMIS system being a successful one, as the BRA has seen more people becoming compliant in filing their taxes. However, she noted that there are still some individuals who try to avoid filing their taxes.

Also of note, the tax clinics this year will be held at Queen’s Park, Rice’s Resource Center, Valerie Resource Center and the Briar Hall Resource Center.

Some of the centres will be open at different times during the month of April, and all information can be found on the BRA’s website or by calling the call centres.