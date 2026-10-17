The Barbados Revenue Authority has issued a policy note designating approved rental car companies as direct tourism service providers, effective 1 October 2026.

The designation falls under the Tourism Levy Act and follows the Government’s Budgetary Proposals and Financial Statement for 2026/2027.

The policy note outlines the requirements for rental car companies to qualify, the charges that apply and how the services will be administered.

It also details a conditional concession which may provide relief from import duty, excise tax and value added tax on qualifying new battery electric, plug-in hybrid and full hybrid vehicles.

The concession is subject to approval, and eligible companies must meet the relevant requirements to benefit.