The Barbados Revenue Authority has officially released property valuation notices and land tax bills for the 2026–2027 billing period.

The notices, issued on July 15, are already available through the Authority’s online Land Tax Portal, while printed bills are expected to arrive by post in the coming days.

The Authority says the digital platform is part of its ongoing effort to improve customer service by giving property owners easier access to their land tax information from anywhere in the world.

Senior Manager, Headquarters Services, Carolyn Williams-Gayle, says it is a convenient platform.