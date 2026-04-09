The Barbados Revenue Authority is advising more than three thousand taxpayers who submitted personal income tax returns prior to the release of the updated form for income year 2025, that they will be required to re-file.

The BRA confirmed that returns submitted before March 27th were completed using an earlier version that did not reflect the expanded credits and revised income thresholds introduced in the 2026 budgetary proposals and financial statement, which were delivered by the Minister of Finance on March 16th.

Revenue Commissioner Jason King has emphasised the importance of accuracy in the filing process, and assures that these returns will be removed to ensure that affected taxpayers benefit fully from the updated provisions.

Third-party entities were required to submit statutory information by February 28th, including PAYE schedules, pension income, union dues, unemployment income, and other third-party payments.

In some instances, this information has not yet been uploaded or may contain errors, which could impact the accuracy of returns.

The BRA noted that only the relevant employer or third-party entity can correct discrepancies in submitted data.

As a consequence, Mr King has urged taxpayers to take an active role in verifying their information.