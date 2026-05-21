Barbados Revenue Authority is warning Barbadians to be on alert for fraudulent emails currently being circulated claiming to be from the authority.

In a media release, the BRA said the emails falsely reference an “official notification regarding your tax account” and are not legitimate communications from the agency.

The messages also reportedly display a logo that does not belong to the authority.

The BRA is strongly advising members of the public not to click on any links contained in the emails, not to respond or provide personal or financial information, and to delete the messages immediately.

Taxpayers are also being reminded to verify official BRA communications through the authority’s official channels.