Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw says people on remand should have access to counselling as well as other services offered by the prison service.

Speaking as Parliament debated the Penal System Reform Amendment Act, 2026, she reminded Parliament that people on remand have not been convicted and are therefore protected by the presumption of innocence.

She says time spent on remand should be without opportunities for personal development.

She also raised concerns about lengthy periods on remand caused by delays in the courts. Bradshaw says people should be treated with dignity while their cases are before the courts.